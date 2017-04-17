Burundians celebrate cash-strapped Easter holiday
Widespread poverty has prevented the Burundians from celebrating Easter Sunday in style, the most important holiday on the Christian calendar that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Most people met in shops and marketplaces in the east African country's capital Bujumbura said their limited budget has ruled out buying meat and refreshments -- food items that people buy on special occasions such as Easter.
