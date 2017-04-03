Burundi youth militia sings of 'impre...

Burundi youth militia sings of 'impregnating' opposition

Rights activists in Burundi are condemning an online video in which members of a pro-government youth militia sing about impregnating the regime's opponents. In the video, Imbonerakure members sing in the local Kirundi language: "Impregnate those opponents, so that they give birth to Imbonerakure."

