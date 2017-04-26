Burundi Unrest Leaves 720 People Dead...

Burundi Unrest Leaves 720 People Dead in Two Years, Group Says

Burundi's political crisis, which has left at least 720 people dead over the past two years, is easing with the number of arrests declining, according to the country's state-run human-rights agency. While as many as 60 people were being detained daily at the height of the crisis in 2015, the number has dropped to between 10 to 15, Jean Baptiste Baribonekeza, president of the Independent National Commission for Human Rights, told reporters Wednesday in the capital, Bujumbura.

