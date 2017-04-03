Burundi: The Army in Crisis

Burundi: The Army in Crisis

11 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Two years on, the Burundi crisis shows little sign of resolution. Political and ethnic polarisation are now tearing apart the integrity of the army, long seen as the primary achievement of the Arusha peace agreement in 2000 which brought an end to protracted civil conflict.

