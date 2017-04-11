Burundi rejects request to grant immunity to "coup plotters"

Burundi has rejected the request by the facilitator in the inter-Burundian dialogue to grant immunity to suspects in the 2015 failed coup plot to allow them to participate in the talks, the Burundian president's office said Tuesday. "The facilitator in the inter-Burundian dialogue, also former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa sent a letter to Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza on Feb. 27 this year, requesting him to grant immunity to coup plotters so that they can participate in the inter-Burundian dialogue.

