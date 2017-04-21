Burundi police arrest bandits on Burundi-DR Congo border
Over ten armed bandits operating on the border between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been arrested, the Burundian police spokesman said Friday. Burundian Police Spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said the armed bandits, who stole belongings in Burundi and crossed the border to the DR Congo, were arrested at various border points.
