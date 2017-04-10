Burundi opposition leader fears for his life, urges government to speed up talks

Burundian opposition leader and former rebel chief Agathon Rwasa has said he fears for his life and has asked the government to speed up talks to end a crisis that began in 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza said he wanted a third term. FILE PHOTO: Burundi opposition leader Agathon Rwasa speaks during an interview in the capital Bujumbura, July 22, 2015.

