Burundi: My Life Is in Danger, Says Opposition Leader
Burundi's main opposition leader and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Agathon Rwasa has claimed his life is in danger following attacks of several of his supporters by unknown people. Mr Rwasa pointed an accusing finger at members of the ruling party, Council for the Defence of Democracy - Forces for the Restoration of Democracy, CNDD-FDD, and the police.
