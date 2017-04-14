Burundi Government Suspends Oppositio...

Burundi Government Suspends Opposition Party MSD For Six Months

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Bloomberg

Burundi's government suspended operations of the opposition Movement for Solidarity and Democracy and ordered its offices closed for six months, according to a decree shown to reporters on Friday in the capital, Bujumbura.

