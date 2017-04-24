Burundi: Fuel Shortage Far From Being Worked Out in Burundi
Long queues of cars, motorcycles and people who have cans, wait for hours at the few stations that are open. City oil and Kingstar stations from the southern to northern neighborhoods in the capital Bujumbura are providing fuel.
