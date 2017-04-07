A Vile Side of Ruling Party Youth Lea...

A Vile Side of Ruling Party Youth League Members

Saturday Read more: Humans Rights Watch

Last weekend, about 200 members of Burundi's ruling party youth league, the Imbonerakure , gathered at an office of the ruling party in northern Burundi. Then they started singing: Impregnate the opposition so they give birth to Imbonerakure... There are lots of girls.

