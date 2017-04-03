UN: Malaria outbreak kills over 4,000 in Burundi this year
An outbreak of malaria has killed over 4,000 people in Burundi so far this year, the United Nations said Wednesday, a dramatic rise over the 700 victims the government announced just two weeks ago. There have been over 9 million cases of malaria in the East African nation since January 2016, according to the report by the U.N. humanitarian office.
