Today In History Slideshow | 03-31-2017
The new Grace liner Santa Elena, the latest addition to the U.S. Merchant Marines, embarks on her maiden voyage as crowds cheer, bands play and flags wave, in New York, March 31, 1933. The ship will sail to the west coast for her first trip.
