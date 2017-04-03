Hero of the Rwandan Genocide emerges as Israel's African ally
On May 21, our organization, The World Values Network, will present President Paul Kagame of Rwanda with the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Prize for Outstanding Friendship with the Jewish People. The award comes at our Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York City, which in previous years has honored luminaries like Elie Wiesel, Ambassador Ron Dermer, Senator Robert Menendez, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Newt Gingrich, Sean Penn, Anne Frank's closest childhood friend Jacqueline van Maarsen, and Sir Ben Kingsley.
