East Africa: President Nkurunziza Says There's Now Political Stability in Burundi

In one of his rare appearances in a regional event, President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi came out strongly yesterday, saying there was now peace and stability in his country. He said despite the chaos that rocked his nation two years ago following his extension of tenure, there were enough indications that the political situation has stabilized.

Chicago, IL

