East Africa: Burundi Members Snub EAL...

East Africa: Burundi Members Snub EALA As Kagame Plays Down Feud

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda steered clear of discussing sour relations with neighbouring Burundi yesterday in his address to the East African Legislative Assembly even as five lawmakers from Burundi's ruling party boycotted the opening ceremony of the Kigali sitting. The Rwandan leader said his country's political will for regional integration was "stronger than ever before" in his address to the Eala session, which started with Burundi MPs from the ruling CNDD-FDD party conspicuously absent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC