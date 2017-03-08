.com | Rights groups urge UN sanctions for Burundi officials

.com | Rights groups urge UN sanction...

Rights groups urge UN sanctions for Burundi officials

Rights groups on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to impose "targeted sanctions" on Burundian officials over alleged human rights violations there, in an open letter published online. The letter, penned by Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders among others, was published on the eve of a meeting of the UN's top decision-making body to discuss the crisis in the Great Lakes nation.

Chicago, IL

