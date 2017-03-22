Burundi's government says malaria kills over 700 this year
Between 1 January and 10 March, the World Health Organisation said authorities have registered 1.8 million infections across the country, which is home to around 11 million people. Nearly two million people have now been affected in just three months by an epidemic of malaria in Burundi, according to the nation's health ministry.
