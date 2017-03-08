Burundian authorities 'shut doors' to engagement, cooperation a " Security Council told

Burundian authorities 'shut doors' to...

At Ndutu refugee camp in Tanzania, Abdul Yamuremye in his tent with his wife Hadija Umugure and their family fled violence in Burundi after their house had been attacked killing Abdul's two brothers, a friend who stayed with them and her three children. Photo: UNHCR/Benjamin Loyseau 9 March 2017 – Nearly two years after the political impasse started in Burundi, national authorities are reducing their cooperation with the United Nations system which risks undermining efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis and cutting assistance to a population in need, the Security Council was told today.

