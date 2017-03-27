Burundi: Surge in Illegal - and Failed - Mineral Traffic Attempts
Despite reports of renewed mineral smuggling failed attempts, the police and the Burundi Mining Office note a remarkable decrease in illicit mineral traffic due to dissuasive actions and the change of people's mentality. On Thursday 23 March, the police arrested two illegal traffickers in the northern province of Kirundo at the border with Rwanda with 119 kg of cassiterite and 56.5 of coltan.
