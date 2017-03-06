Burundi: Controversy Over Exhumation of Mass Grave

On Monday, February 27, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission officially launched the exhumation of buried bones in mass graves in Mwaro central province. Some people say this is not the right moment to carry out such an activity! Directed by Rnovat Ndabashinze & Agns Ndirubusa, translated by Pierre Emmanuel Ngendakumana Gasenyi hill of Makamba area in Rusaka commune of Mwaro province has been chosen as a pilot site for this important stage of the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.