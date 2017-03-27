Burundi: Burundi Receives U.S.$40 Million for Poorest Households
The International Development Association through the World Bank has provided additional funding of $40 million to Burundi. On 23 March, the Burundi National Assembly approved the distribution of the money transfer to the poorest households in the country.
