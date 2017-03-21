Burundi: AfDB Pledges More Support for Bujumbura's Integration Efforts
Even as Burundi continues to distance itself from the East African Community, the African Development Bank has said it will still support the country's development projects that promote integration. Last Thursday, AfDB presented a report by the Independent Development Evaluation about its financial aid of $739 million to Burundi between 2004 and 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC