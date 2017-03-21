Burundi: AfDB Pledges More Support fo...

Burundi: AfDB Pledges More Support for Bujumbura's Integration Efforts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Even as Burundi continues to distance itself from the East African Community, the African Development Bank has said it will still support the country's development projects that promote integration. Last Thursday, AfDB presented a report by the Independent Development Evaluation about its financial aid of $739 million to Burundi between 2004 and 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC