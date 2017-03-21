700 dead as malaria 'epidemic' hits Burundi10 min ago
About 700 people have died from malaria in Burundi so far this year, the health minister said, with the authorities having registered 1.8 million infections in a rising epidemic. From January 1 to March 10 this year, 1.8 million infections were registered in Burundi, according to the WHO.
