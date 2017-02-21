Youth to converge in Burundi for a pe...

Youth to converge in Burundi for a peace run

Hundreds of youth will on May 29 converge in Burundi's capital Bujumbura for a run aimed at fostering peace. Dubbed the Bujumbura Peace Run, the event is one of several activities to promote the Burundi peace process and East African Community integration.

