UN rights experts condemn repression in Burundi

The UN Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights [official website] report cites numerous suspensions, including rights organization Ligue ITEKA and governance organization OLUFAD, as part of a troubling pattern that has culminated in disappearances [HRW report] and legislation passed in December seeking to control NGOs. The experts called the moves "just the latest in a series of attacks on the rights to freedom of expression and association in Burundi."

