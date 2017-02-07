UN: Number of Burundian Refugees to R...

UN: Number of Burundian Refugees to Reach 500,000 This Year

13 hrs ago Read more: Fayette Advertiser

The United Nations refugee agency says the number of Burundians fleeing political violence is expected to reach 500,000 this year, and it is seeking more land for camps in neighboring countries. Hundreds have died in the East African nation since April 2015, following President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a disputed third term.

Chicago, IL

