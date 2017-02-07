UN: Number of Burundian Refugees to Reach 500,000 This Year
The United Nations refugee agency says the number of Burundians fleeing political violence is expected to reach 500,000 this year, and it is seeking more land for camps in neighboring countries. Hundreds have died in the East African nation since April 2015, following President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a disputed third term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC