Uganda: Uganda, Tanzania Leaders to Meet for EPA Talks
With the East African Community still deadlocked over the signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement , the Ugandan president met with his Tanzanian counterpart in Addis and agreed to further talks over the deal later this month. Presidents Yoweri Museveni and John Magufuli made the decision on Tuesday on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
