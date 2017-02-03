Somalia: Burundian Peacekeepers Serving in Somalia to Get Salary Arrears

"We want to respect Burundi's sovereignty. We have signed a new memorandum of understanding whereby we agreed to transfer salaries of Burundian troops of the African Mission in Somalia to the benefit of the Burundian National Defense Force ," the Commissioner for Peace and Security for the African Union, Smail Chergui, told a press briefing at Bujumbura International Airport before departure.

