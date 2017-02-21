Minister Nkoana-Mashabane to attend SADC meeting in Tanzania

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will lead a South African government delegation at the meeting of the SADC Inter-State Politics and Diplomacy Committee taking place in Dar-Es-Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, from 20 to 24 February 2017. Amongst other things, the meeting is expected to consider the situations in the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of the Congo , the consolidation of democracy in the region and the request from the Union of Comoros and the Republic of Burundi to join SADC.

