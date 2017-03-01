East Africa: Swahili Speakers Seek Slot in Burundi Peace Talks

As the Burundi peace talks come to climax here, some members of the minority groups from the tiny East African nation have emerged, demanding an audience. Speaking on behalf of 'Baswahili group,' the Kiswahili speakers in Bujumbura, Mr Mugunwe Anzoweeni, demanded the inclusion of the marginalised group, which he said has been sidelined from the talks that envisage a mutual agreement by June, this year.

