East Africa: Rwanda, Burundi Row 'Hurting' the Region

Strained relations between Burundi and Rwanda continue to hurt some operations of the East African Community , including failure by officials of either side to attend a regional meeting on another state. Diplomatic sources say although the EAC Council of Ministers--the policy organ of the Community--intervened recently by directing that meetings continue to be held on rotational basis in different capitals as usual, the situation has not been back to normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.