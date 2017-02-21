East Africa: Rwanda, Burundi Row 'Hurting' the Region
Strained relations between Burundi and Rwanda continue to hurt some operations of the East African Community , including failure by officials of either side to attend a regional meeting on another state. Diplomatic sources say although the EAC Council of Ministers--the policy organ of the Community--intervened recently by directing that meetings continue to be held on rotational basis in different capitals as usual, the situation has not been back to normal.
