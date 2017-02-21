Burundi's government boycotts resumpt...

Burundi's government boycotts resumption of peace talks

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Daily Herald

Burundi's government says it will not participate in peace talks with the opposition because it cannot negotiate with fugitives from justice. The government did not send negotiators to Arusha, Tanzania, where talks to end Burundi's crisis were set to resume Thursday.

Chicago, IL

