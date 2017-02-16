Burundi: UN experts say situation worsening for NGOs
A group of United Nations human rights experts says there's growing repression of civic groups and rights activists in Burundi amid sporadic violence stemming from the president's disputed third term. A statement Monday from the U.N. in Geneva said its experts believe the moves by President Pierre Nkurunziza's government against civil society are "alarming in view of the overall situation for human rights defenders in the country."
