Burundi: UN experts say situation wor...

Burundi: UN experts say situation worsening for NGOs

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Miami Herald

A group of United Nations human rights experts says there's growing repression of civic groups and rights activists in Burundi amid sporadic violence stemming from the president's disputed third term. A statement Monday from the U.N. in Geneva said its experts believe the moves by President Pierre Nkurunziza's government against civil society are "alarming in view of the overall situation for human rights defenders in the country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC