Burundi: Measures being used to - criminalize' work of human rights defenders, warn UN experts

Protestors raise their hands in front of police in the Musaga neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, on 4 May 2015. Photo: IRIN/Phil Moore 6 February 2017 – Speaking out against a ban and provisional suspension of a number of civil society organizations in Burundi, United Nations rights experts warned today of growing repression of human rights defenders and groups amid the already difficult environment in which they.

Chicago, IL

