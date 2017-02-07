Burundi: Measures being used to - criminalize' work of human rights defenders, warn UN experts
Protestors raise their hands in front of police in the Musaga neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, on 4 May 2015. Photo: IRIN/Phil Moore 6 February 2017 – Speaking out against a ban and provisional suspension of a number of civil society organizations in Burundi, United Nations rights experts warned today of growing repression of human rights defenders and groups amid the already difficult environment in which they.
