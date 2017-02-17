Burundi govt again refuses crisis tal...

Burundi govt again refuses crisis talks with opposition1 hour ago

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: India.com

Burundi's government affirmed today it will shun peace talks with opposition figures planned for later this week in Tanzania, dragging out a political crisis that has stretched for over a year. The talks are intended to resolve deadly political violence that has rocked the tiny central Africa nation for over a year, killing at least 500 people.

