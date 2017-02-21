Burundi: Do Not Amend Burundi's Constitution, Mkapa Says
The 4th round of the inter-Burundi dialogue has taken place in Arusha, Tanzania, to try to resolve the current Burundi crisis. The ruling party, CNDD-FDD, refuses to sit down with the main coalition of political opponents in exile, CNARED, saying they are wanted criminals in Burundi.
