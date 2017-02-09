Burundi coup attempt suspects to be a...

Burundi coup attempt suspects to be absent from peace talks

Yesterday

Talks aimed to end political violence in strife-torn Burundi resume in Arusha next week under former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa. Sources close to the facilitator of Inter-Burundi Dialogue said some opposition leaders who fled the country after being implicated in the the May 2015 coup attempt against the government of President Pierre Nkurunziza had not been invited.

Chicago, IL

