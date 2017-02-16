Burundi Authorities Claim to Have Fre...

Burundi Authorities Claim to Have Freed 2,000 From Prison

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Voice of America

Burundian authorities say they have released more than 2,000 prisoners, including dozens of members of the opposition MSD party. The release of the prisoners began last week, and the court is expected to complete the process in the coming days.

Chicago, IL

