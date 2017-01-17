The World's Most Outstanding Medical MissionaryBurundi surgeon wins...

The World's Most Outstanding Medical ...

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Christianity Today

A missionary surgeon to one of the world's poorest countries has won the first-ever $500,000 Gerson L'Chaim prize for outstanding Christian medical service. Jason Fader, whose parents were also medical missionaries, is 1 of 13 surgeons serving the 10 million people in the sub-Saharan African country.

