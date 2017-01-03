Rwanda: Border Hill Becomes Focus of ...

Rwanda: Border Hill Becomes Focus of Tension With Burundi

A hill on the common border between Rwanda and Burundi has become the unlikely focus of the tense relations between the two neighbours in the New Year. Both countries have since 2007 been claiming the ridge located between the southern district of Gisagara in Rwanda and the northern Burundian province of Ngozi.

