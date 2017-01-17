Russia Bans Vegetables, Fruit Supplies From Burundi Through Belarus
Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance ones again wishes to be extra safe, referring to an abnormal increase of the volumes of supplies to the Russian Federation of the "vegetational products originating from the Republic of Burundi , accompanied by re-export phytosanitary certificates issued by the Republic of Belarus" . Moreover, the Russians have no information on the volumes of growing and manufacturing of the above production in Burundi, euroradio.fm reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|QUITTNER June 5 2015
|2
|clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14)
|Nov '14
|abdi
|2
|Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Job recruiting site (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Highrisein
|1
|Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11)
|Apr '14
|almusli aqulmuslim
|15
|the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Abdul Namahoro
|1
|Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC