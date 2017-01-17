Russia Bans Vegetables, Fruit Supplie...

Russia Bans Vegetables, Fruit Supplies From Burundi Through Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Charter97

Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance ones again wishes to be extra safe, referring to an abnormal increase of the volumes of supplies to the Russian Federation of the "vegetational products originating from the Republic of Burundi , accompanied by re-export phytosanitary certificates issued by the Republic of Belarus" . Moreover, the Russians have no information on the volumes of growing and manufacturing of the above production in Burundi, euroradio.fm reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC