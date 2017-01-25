Gigawatt Global breaks ground on its ...

Gigawatt Global breaks ground on its second East African solar field

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Jerusalem Post

COME MANIRAKIZA, Burundi's energy and mines minister, turns on the light switch of the field's first panel, accompanied by Gigawatt Global's Michael Fichtenberg and international and local dignitaries.. Two years after launching East Africa's first commercial solar field in Rwanda, the American-Israeli-led team at Gigawatt Global has broken ground on their second such venture in the region, in the rolling hills of Mubuga, Burundi.

