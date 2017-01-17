East Africa: Burundi Troops to Remain...

East Africa: Burundi Troops to Remain in Somalia, Payments Resume

16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Burundi has "rescinded" the withdrawal of its troops from the peacekeeping mission in Somalia, after African Union Peace and Security Commissioner Smail Chergui signed an agreement on payments with the government. The African Union Mission in Somalia , pays soldiers $1,028 each per month, then the respective governments deduct $200 for administrative costs before remitting the remainder to the soldiers.

Chicago, IL

