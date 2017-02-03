Congo plans to extradite 186 alleged ...

Congo plans to extradite 186 alleged Burundian rebels

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo is to extradite nearly 200 suspected Burundian rebels, raising concerns by rights groups that they could be tortured or killed on their return to Burundi. The 186 alleged rebels were captured near the two countries' border in 2015 and early 2016 amid violence that broke out after Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza announced plans to seek a third term, a move his opponents said violated the constitution.

