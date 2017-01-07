.com | Six arrested over murder of Burundi minister: prosecutor

.com | Six arrested over murder of Bu...

Burundi authorities have arrested six people in connection with the murder of the country's environment minister, the prosecutor general said on Saturday. Emmanuel Niyonkuru, 54, the country's water, environment and planning minister, was shot dead shortly after midnight on New Years Eve in the most high-profile killing since Burundi's political crisis began nearly two years ago.

