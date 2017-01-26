Burundi's government frees scores of ...

Burundi's government frees scores of prisoners after pardon

Burundi's government has started releasing scores of prisoners, including some accused of endangering state security, following a clemency order issued by President Pierre Nkurunziza. Kanyana calls the release "a surprise gift that the head of state is offering" in the spirit of national reconciliation.

Chicago, IL

