Burundi to withdraw troops from AU Somalia mission

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Vanguard

Burundi on Monday began the process of withdrawing its troops from the African Union Mission in Somalia due to a dispute with the EU over the payment of wages. AMISOM salaries are paid by the EU but have not been received in Bujumbura for months as European diplomats seek to avoid sending money directly to a government against which the bloc imposed sanctions in response to a nearly two-year-long political crisis.

Chicago, IL

