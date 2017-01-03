Burundi: 'The President is a Liar'

Burundi: 'The President is a Liar'

Read more at AllAfrica.com

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza does not rule out a new run for the presidency in 2020, despite his solemn promise not to do so at his 2015 inauguration. Some Burundians are disappointed, but others approve.

Chicago, IL

