Burundi: Members 'Miraculously' Survi...

Burundi: Members 'Miraculously' Survive Church Collapse

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Members of the International Holy Elyon Church miraculously escaped a church collapse caused by heavy rain and strong wind on Sunday evening in Kanyosha, Bujumbura. Members of the Church say they were more than 50 people praying when a severe weather with heavy rain, violent wind and hail broke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LDS missionaries leave Burundi (Jun '15) Jun '15 QUITTNER June 5 2015 2
clean black dollar, euro and other currencies (Jan '14) Nov '14 abdi 2
News Burundi's troubled peace and reconciliation pro... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Job recruiting site (Jun '14) Jun '14 Highrisein 1
News Burundi's Somali force 'unpaid' (Jun '11) Apr '14 almusli aqulmuslim 15
News the Exile: "It's dangerous when people are made... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Abdul Namahoro 1
News Making the Most of Africa's Regional Economies (Sep '13) Sep '13 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,443 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC